BSF foils smuggling bid, seizes huge quantity of ganja on India-Bangladesh border

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], March 15 (ANI): Foiling a smuggling bid, Border Security Force (BSF) has seized a huge quantity of ganja from the India-Bangladesh border, the official said on Monday.

According to the official, the incident took place on Tuesday in the area of Border Out Post Amudia, 112 Battalion of BSF.

"Acting on intelligence, when the jawans on duty sensed some suspicious activity, they immediately cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. During the search, the smugglers present in the area fled, taking advantage of the thick bushes," the official statement said.

The jawans recovered 5 kg of ganja from the spot.

"The smugglers were trying to take this ganja from India to Bangladesh," it said.

The seized ganja was handed over to the Customs Office, Tentulia, for further legal action.

The Commanding Officer of the 112 Battalion expressed satisfaction with the success of the jawans and appreciated them greatly.

"This is only a reflection of the vigilance displayed by the BSF jawans on duty. BSF jawans will not allow smuggling or any other type of crime to take place on the border and will not spare those involved in it," he said.

He also urged people not to adopt the route of smuggling under any circumstances. (ANI)