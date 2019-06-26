BSF Guwahati Frontier conducts seminar on prevention of narcotics crime

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 26 (ANI): A seminar on Prevention of Narcotics Crime was conducted on Wednesday at Frontier Headquarters, BSF Patgaon, Guwahati to educate and spread awareness among BSF personnel about prevention of Narcotics crime.

DK Tripathi, Deputy Inspector Gen (PSO), BSF Guwahati Frontier delivered the inaugural address. He said, "Drug addiction is a very challenging issue related to youth these days. A major chunk of the youth is caught up in this addiction. These people are wasting their life, time and money by taking intoxicant substances like Cocaine, Charas, Hashish, Heroin, Opium, Ganja, Liquor and cannabis, etc."

"Some anti-national elements are trying to smuggle these narcotic substances on the Indo-Bangladesh border. However, due to the alertness of BSF troops they have been nabbed in such trans-border crimes," he added.

The seminar was attended by 40 officials of BSF Frontier Guwahati. It was an awareness seminar on the prevention of Narcotics Crime. (ANI)

