BSF hands over 2 apprehended Bangladeshis to BGB as goodwiil gesture

Jowai (Meghalaya) [India], March 10 (ANI): The South Bengal Frontier of the Border Security Force (BSF) has handed over two Bangladeshi nationals to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) as a goodwill gesture during a flag meeting on Tuesday, a statement said on Wednesday.



The Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended on March 8 by BSF when they had crossed the International Border inadvertently.

"The Bangladeshi nationals were identified as Ahsan Habib Raju and Sandip Das. Both are residents of village Vishnupur, Kanaighat district," BSF said.

BSF handed over the Bangladeshi nationals along with all recovered items to BGB after medical examination on proper receipt. (ANI)

