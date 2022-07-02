BSF hands over 3-year-old child to Pakistan after he inadvertently crossed over into India

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): A three-year-old Pakistani child who inadvertently crossed the International Border (IB) was handed over to security personnel of the neighbouring country by the Border Security Force (BSF), the officials said on Saturday.

BSF informed that on Friday at about 7:15 pm, troops of 182 Bn BSF, Ferozepur Sector apprehended one Pakistani child aged approximately 3 years while he crossed the border and entered Indian territory.



The said child was unable to reveal anything and was kept under safe custody of BSF, the statement read.

As it was a case of inadvertent crossing, BSF further approached Pak Rangers and at about 9:45 pm, said Pakistani child was handed over to Pak Rangers as a goodwill gesture and on humanitarian ground.

"BSF always takes a humane approach while dealing with inadvertent border crossers," it read. (ANI)

