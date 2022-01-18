BSF hands over two Bangladeshi nationals to Border Guard Bangladesh as a goodwill gesture

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Two Bangladeshi nationals who were apprehended by the North Bengal Frontier, Border Security Force (BSF) deployed on the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal for inadvertently crossing the International border were on Monday handed over to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) as a goodwill gesture.

In a statement issued by the BSF on Monday, it stated that the troops of Battalions under North Bengal Frontier BSF deployed on the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal under the dynamic leadership of Ajai Singh, Inspector General of North Bengal Frontier BSF are maintaining alertness on the border in order to thwart any attempt of anti-national elements to execute their nefarious design of smuggling and infiltrations.



It further said that on 16 January 2022, troops of BOP Hili-I, 61 Bn BSF deployed on the Indo-Bangladesh border in Dakshin Dinajpur District of West Bengal apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals namely Md Rifat Hassan (13 years) and Md Ruhal Amin (14 years), both of them residents of Dinajpur district of Bangladesh.

During questioning it was learnt that they inadvertently crossed the International Border. Later, Border Security Force contacted Border Guard Bangladesh and handed over apprehended Bangladeshi Nationals to them in a Flag Meeting as a goodwill gesture, stated the BSF.

During the past one year, a total of 29 Bangladeshi nationals inadvertently crossed the International border from different bordering areas of North Bengal Frontier and all of them were handed over to Border Guard Bangladesh as a goodwill gesture, it added. (ANI)

