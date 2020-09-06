BSF helps unconscious pregnant woman get medical assistance in Odisha's Malkangiri district

Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], September 6 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) personnel helped an unconscious pregnant woman get medical assistance in Malkangiri district on Saturday. Later, she gave birth in the ambulance.

According to BSF, troops in Dyke-III of Malkangiri district spotted a motorboat at the ferry point of Dyke-III dam on September 5 with one Purnima Hantal who was in an unconscious state. She was accompanied by her relatives and an ASHA worker in the boat.

BSF personnel troops immediately called for ambulance assistance and evacuated Hantal to the District hospital of Malkangiri. She delivered inside the ambulance, the BSF added.

The BSF team also provided essential items like a mosquito net, bed sheet, towel hand and cotton cloths to the patient. (ANI)

