BSF inspector of North Bengal Frontier tests positive for COVID-19

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], May 31 (ANI): A Border Security Force (BSF) inspector of North Bengal Frontier tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, said Rajib Ranjan Sharma, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), BSF, North Bengal Frontier, Kadamtala.
He is the in-charge of the accumodetion, logistics for the BSF personnel who were returning from leave.
He is undergoing treatment at a 100-neded health facility of the BSF at Kadamtala, North Bengal Frontier Headquarter. Other 40 BSF jawans who came in contact have been quarantined at their own facility.
A total of 317 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 5,130 in the state, West Bengal health department said. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: May 31, 2020 16:45 IST
