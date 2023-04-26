BSF intercepts Pak drone in Amritsar sector, forcing it to return

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 26 (ANI): The Border Security Forces (BSF) on Wednesday intercepted a drone infiltrating from the Pakistan side by opening fire at it.

"A rogue drone entering from the Pak side was intercepted with firing by alert BSF troops in Amritsar Sector. On being fired, the drone returned back to Pak side", BSF said in a statement.

A search operation is underway, they added.

More details on the matter are awaited.



On March 28, BSF shot down a Pakistani drone in Amritsar soon after it entered Indian territory carrying a consignment of contraband items, the paramilitary force said.

The drone was shot down in the Amritsar when the BSF troops heard the buzzing sound of the flying object. It was recovered the next day morning during a search operation conducted by the border guarding force. The drone entered Indian territory from Pakistan and it was detected in the area of Border Outpost Rajatal in the Amritsar Sector, said the BSF.

Earlier, Border Security Force (BSF) troops shot down a Pakistani drone along the Indo-Pak border which intruded on the Amritsar sector in the intervening night of February 2 to February 3 at 2:30 AM.

The drone entered the area of responsibility of the Border Observation Post (BOP) Rear Kakkar in the Amritsar sector of Punjab, said BSF.

The drone was recovered on Friday morning along with a packet of contraband between the border fence and the zero line, said the BSF officials. (ANI)

