BSF intercepts Pakistani drone at Punjab's Ferozpur

Ferozepore (Punjab) [India], December 18 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted and downed a Pakistani hexacopter (drone) flying at a low height in the Ferozpur area of Punjab near the international border on Friday night.

According to BSF, the drone is made in China and entered the Indian territory from the Pakistan side.



Senior BSF officers have reached at the spot and are search operations are underway in the area, said an official.

BSF said that an alert BSF patrolling team of border out post in Amarkot heard a humming sound at around 11.10 pm. The drone that was a hexacopter was flying low and it was detected and captured at a distance of approximately 300 metres from the International Border and 150 metres from the Border Security fence.



"On December 17, at about 23.10 hours, alert troops of Border Out Post (BOP) Wan, Ex-103 Bn, Amarkot detected and downed a drone at a distance of approximately 300 metres from IB and 150 metres from Border Security fence. Top officials of BSF have already reached the spot and a search operation is in progress. The recovered drone is found to be made in China. Alert troops of BSF once again foiled the attempt of Trans-border criminals," reads BSF statement.

Several teams of BSF are conducting search operation in the area to find out if it was drone that was used to drop narcotics or weapons from across the border, the officer added.

Further details awaited. (ANI)







