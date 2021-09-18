BSF Jammu Frontier achieves first position in inter-frontier gymnastic competition-2021

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 18 (ANI): The Jammu Frontier BSF team created history when it achieved first position in Inter Frontier Gymnastic Competition-2021 held at BSF Punjab headquarters, Jalandhar Cantt from September 16 to 18.

In this competition, Jammu Frontier attained the first position in Pommelled Horse, Horizontal Bar and also got first and the second position in Roman Rings, read a BSF press release.



Inspector General BSF Jammu frontier N S Jamwal applauded all players for their achievements in the competition. He also stated that this Frontier had always given priority to sports and encouraged the sportsmen.

He emphasised that gymnasts have brought glory to Jammu Frontier and it is a matter of pride for all Bordermen of this Frontier. Sports not only develop leadership qualities, discipline but also inculcate a sense of brotherhood, cooperation and comradeship.

He further stated that BSF has recognized the need to maintain a proper balance between a healthy mind and a healthy body to achieve sustained professional efficiency. (ANI)

