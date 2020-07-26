BSF jawan deployed in J-K's Kathua receives bullet injury

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 26 (ANI): A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan on Saturday was rushed to a government hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba and further evacuated to Army hospital after receiving a bullet injury.

The injured jawan was deployed at a border outpost in Kathua district when he suffered the bullet injury.

According to BSF sources, he is under treatment and reportedly out of danger. (ANI)

