BSF jawan injured in Chhattisgarh IED blast

Kanker (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 7 (ANI): A soldier of the Border Security Force (BSF) was injured in an IED blast near Markanar village under the Police Station limit of Koyalibeda in Chhattisgarh's Kanker on Friday.

"One BSF jawan was injured in an IED blast near Markanar village under Koylibeda PS limit," said Shalabh Sinha, Superintendent of Police (SP), Kanker.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on March 14, an Assistant Sub-Inspector rank officer of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was killed in a high-pressure improvised explosive device (IED) blast attack by Naxals in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh, which is within the 3 Km of ITBP's Sonpur camp. (ANI)