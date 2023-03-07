BSF jawans celebrate Holi in J-K

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 7 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Tuesday celebrated Holi near the International Border in the RS Pura sector of Jammu. They also extended best wishes to locals ahead of the festival of colours.

Speaking to ANI, one of the BSF personnel said, "Our BSF family is very big and we are celebrating holi with full joy. We are away from the family but we are celebrating holi with joy with our BSF family."



On the occasion of Holi the BSF jawans were seen dancing and singing songs.



Earlier on March 6, Border Security Force (BSF) jawans celebrated Holi with locals at the International Border in the Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The BSF, which is called the first line of defence, are deployed at the International Border with Pakistan.



Speaking to ANI, a woman jawan said that the locals visit the BSF camp every festival and celebrate.

"We are celebrating Holi. While the Jawans are here, locals have also joined in the celebrations. They come to us and celebrate every festival. We don't feel too far away from home when we are around them. We want to tell people to celebrate the festival without a worry in the world. The borders are secure," she said.

Another jawan, too, extended his best wishes for Holi saying that the locals have been very supportive.

"The civilian population on the borders is very supportive. They come to us to celebrate every festival together. It gives us great joy when they are here celebrating festivals with us. I would like to extend my best wishes to the people ahead of the festival of colours. Celebrate the festival with happiness. We are guarding the borders and there's no reason to worry," he said.

"They are like a family. While we miss our loved ones back home, especially at festivals, they lift our spirits by celebrating with us. We spend time together. I extend my best wishes to fellow countrymen on the occasion of Holi," another jawan said.

While Holi is celebrated over two days in North India, its preparations and all related events start a week in advance.

Choti Holi and Holika Dahan will be marked on March 7 (Tuesday). It is marked during Pradosh Kaal (which starts after sunset) while Purnimasi Tithi is prevailing, as per Hindu beliefs.

The festival of Holi celebrates the spirit of inclusiveness and humanity and heralds the onset of Spring in the Indian subcontinent. The festival, marking the victory of good over evil, is celebrated over two days -- Holika Dahan and Holi Milan. (ANI)

