BSF Jawans foil smuggling bid on India-Bangladesh border; 1 Bangladeshi woman held

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], February 3 (ANI): Officials of the Border Security Force apprehended one Bangladeshi woman red-handed with 10 bottles of Phensedyl and other cosmetic items, officials said on Friday.

According to the BSF, the smuggler was trying to smuggle these goods from India to Bangladesh.

The apprehended smuggler has been identified as Reshma Sheikh, a resident of District Jashore, Bangladesh.



"On February 02, 2023, acting on reliable information troops of Integrated Checkpost (ICP) Petrapole, 145 Battalion under South Bengal Frontier intercepted a suspected Bangladeshi person and searched him, the said goods were recovered from him. He revealed that he received Phensedyl from the smuggler Bavla, a resident of Petrapole and cosmetic items from Bangaon market. Further, these goods were to be handed over at Benapole Market, Bangladesh. He was to get Rs. 3,500 for this work," BSF said in a statement.

In other incidents, officials of Border Out Post Tungi, 54 Battalion, Border Out Post Sutia, and Border Out Post Nawada recovered a total of 278 bottles of Phensedyl and 04 Kg of Ganja. The estimated value of seized Phensedyl bottles is Rs 59,129.

The apprehended smuggler and the seized goods have been handed over to Custom Office Petrapole and Banpur, Bangaon Police Station and Kaliachak respectively for further legal action. (ANI)

