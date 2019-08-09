BSF launches Ops alert in Jaisalmer's border areas ahead of I-Day

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Ahead of Independence Day, security forces in the border areas of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer have launched 'Ops alert' and officers of various ranks are supervising the situation.

"In view of August 15 celebrations, Border Security Force (BSF) has launched Ops alert. Mobilisation of additional troops is taking place, extra emphasis has been laid on surveillance for full domination of the border and preparation and maintenance of defences for extra alert," MK Singh, DIG North, BSF told ANI.



Singh said security forces are ready for any challenge and officers of various ranks are camping on the border and supervising the situation.

"Special emphasis on communication and different types of exercises. Inputs are being shared about every development," he said.

The security arrangements hold importance as tensions prevail between India and Pakistan following the abrogation of Article 370 which stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and the formation of two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. (ANI)

