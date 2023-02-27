BSF Meghalaya alongwith Meghalaya police rescue 33 Cattles meant for smuggling

Shillong(Meghalaya) [India], February 27 (ANI): In a joint operation conducted by BSF Meghalaya and Meghalaya state police, forces were able to save 33 cattle that were on their way to being trafficked into Bangladesh.

"BSF Meghalaya in a joint operation with state police on 26 Feb' 2023 confiscated 33 cattle brutally crammed in 03 trucks from Dawki- Amlarem road, West Jaintia Hills while these cattle were being taken to the International border for smuggling to Bangladesh. The seized cattle and vehicles were handed over to Police station Dawki for further legal action" said a press release.

After the Mobile Check Stations were set up the international border between Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills, and East Jaintia Hills, cattle smuggling has dramatically decreased. It has also significantly aided in keeping the smuggling of drugs, narcotics, and other illicit products under control.



Owing to the adoption of Mobile Check Post success, the BSF earlier had stated that smugglers are encouraging individuals in some locations to speak out against MCPs so they can carry on with their illicit activities.

BSF Meghalaya has begun erecting Mobile Check Posts (MCPs) in vulnerable points. Following all legal procedures, BSF is firmly in control of the border region.

"Enhanced vigil by BSF on International Border has led to the seizure of more than 1000 cattle from different border areas of Meghalaya since January 2023" said an official statement. (ANI)

