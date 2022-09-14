BSF Meghalaya foils smuggling attempt, one Bangladeshi national arrested

West Jaintia Hills (Meghalaya) [India], September 13 (ANI): One Bangladeshi national was apprehended in Meghalaya, as the Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a smuggling attempt in the West Jaintia Hills on Tuesday.

The apprehended Bangladeshi national has been identified as Mohammad Hason Ali (aged 62). Police also seized three gold biscuits, weighing 348 grams, worth 17,57,748 in Indian Rupees.

Police arrested the accused near Integrated Check Post (ICP) Dawki, while he was heading towards the Dawki main Bazar after crossing an international border.



The release also stated that, during the preliminary enquiry, the accused revealed that he took the gold from the Mahajanpati area of Sylhet district in Bangladesh. He wanted to ell the consignment in Assam.

Raj Singh Kataria, the Public Relations officer of BSF Meghalaya frontier told ANI, "BSF is taking strict steps to stop smuggling along the India- Bangladesh border. BSF troops are vigilant on border 24x7 days and the intelligent network is geared up".

The police further said that the seized gold biscuits had been handed over to the Customs Office of Dawki and the apprehended person has been handed over at the Dawki Police station for further legal proceedings. (ANI)

