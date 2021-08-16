BSF nabs 4 Bangladeshis for illegally crossing border; 2 returned to BGB on humanitarian grounds

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 16 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) caught four Bangladeshis, including a pregnant woman, while allegedly entering illegally in the Indian territory on August 15.

Later, the pregnant woman with her husband were handed over to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) as a humanity and goodwill gesture, said the BSF on Monday.

The four Bangladeshi nationals have been identified as Kamal Biswas (40) and his daughter Litu (18); Ganesh Rai (25) and his wife Anjali Rai (19).

Based on a tip-off, at 6.15 am on Sunday, the BSF troops deployed at Border Out Post Ramnagar in Nadia district of West Bengal, the 8th Battalion of South Bengal frontier apprehended four Bangladeshis in a special search operation. They were brought to the Border Out Post Ramnagar for further enquiry.



On further enquiry, the BSF said Kamal Biswas revealed that his daughter has epilepsy and he had come to India with a visa four years ago for treatment of his daughter. "Due to non-renewal of his visa because of COVID-19, Biswas planned to come to India illegally. For this gave 11,000 Bangladeshi Taka to a Bangladeshi broker," said BSF.

Meanwhile, Ganesh Rai revealed that 20 years ago his father came to India with his family and lived in Bangaon. However, his family moved back to Bangladesh four years ago.

In November last year, the BSF said, Ganesh went to Bangladesh to meet his family and he was coming to India with his pregnant wife Anjali. "He gave Rs 26.5 thousand Taka to a broker to cross the border."

"The father-daughter duo were handed over to the Hanskhali police station for further legal proceedings while Ganesh and his pregnant wife were handed over to the BGB on humanitarian grounds," the BSF said.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, Commanding Officer of 8th Battalion, stated that the BSF is taking strict steps to prevent infiltration along the Indo-Bangladesh border. (ANI)

