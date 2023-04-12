BSF nabs smuggler on Indo-Bangla border in Murshidabad

Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], April 11 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) has arrested a smuggler and seized 30 grams of brown powder from his possession along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Murshidabad district, West Bengal.

The operation was carried out by the 115 Battalion under South Bengal Frontier on Monday.

"Acting on specific information, BSF troops spotted a suspicious person moving towards the International Border. The jawans searched him and found the drug in his possession. The troops caught him on the spot and brought him to the border post for further questioning," BSF said.





The apprehended smuggler has been identified as Abu Taher, a resident of Murshidabad, BSF said.

"During interrogation, the smuggler confessed that an Indian smuggler, Anisur Rahman from the same district, had given him the drug. After crossing the border, the drug was supposed to be handed over to Bangladeshi smuggler Suhan Sheikh from Chapainwabganj district, for which he was to receive Rs 2,000," BSF officials said.

The arrested smuggler and the seized drugs were handed over to Lalgola Police Station, officials said.

The spokesperson of South Bengal Frontier expressed satisfaction with the achievement of the BSF jawans and stated that it reflected their vigilance on duty.

He urged people not to engage in smuggling or any other crime and strongly affirmed that the BSF jawans would not allow such activities to occur on the border and would not spare anyone involved. (ANI)

