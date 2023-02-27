BSF nabs smuggler with 14 gold biscuits on Indo-Bangla border in Murshidabad

Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], February 27 (ANI): The Border Security Force has arrested a smuggler and seized 14 gold biscuits worth over Rs 93 lakh from his possesion along the Indo-Bangladesh border in the Murshidabad district here.

The incident took place at 0950 hours of February 26 in the area of BSF's Border Out Post Charbhadra Base under Sector Berhampur, the BSF said in a statement.

"An Indian smuggler was caught red-handed with 14 gold biscuits by BSF troops under South Bengal Frontier from their area of responsibility in the Indo-Bangladesh International Border, foiling the plans of smugglers. The seized gold biscuits were cut into 28 pieces by the smuggler, the total weight of which is 1.632 kgs and the estimated value of seized gold is Rs 93,76,464" said the official statement.

The apprehended smuggler has been identified as Kabirul Mandal (24), District Murshidabad, it said.

During interrogation, the smuggler also revealed the names of some smugglers in the area, mainly Zakir Sekh, Newton Sekh, Rahim Sekh, Salim Sekh, Ibrahim Mandal, residents of Dakshin Ghoshpada. BSF jawans have started raiding on all these smugglers, the BSF said in the statement.



The apprehended smuggler and the seized goods have been handed over to Custom Office Jalangi for further legal action, it said.

Acting on specific inputs, BSF patrolling party observed some suspicious activity in their area of responsibility. The jawans immediately cordoned off the area and shortly thereafter, the jawans nabbed the smuggler running away from the banana plantation, from whom the said gold was recovered, the statement added.

The Commanding Officer of 141 Corps also expressed satisfaction over the success of the jawans. He stated that this was only a reflection of the vigilance displayed by BSF jawans on duty.

Further, he stated in strong words that his jawans will not allow smuggling or any other type of crime to take place on the Border and will not spare the people indulged in it.

"The success of the BSF jawans is a testament to their dedication and tireless efforts to safeguard the nation's borders." said the official statement. (ANI)

