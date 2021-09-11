BSF nabs two Bangladeshi cattle smugglers in West Bengal's Malda

Malda (West Bengal) [India], September 11 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended two Bangladeshi cattle smugglers and recused four cattle while conducting a drive against the same on International Border (IB) in Malda District in the early hours of Saturday.

"BSF troops of the 78 Battalion at Border Outpost Nimtita under the South Bengal frontier laid siege to the area at around 2.30 am on the basis of information from the intelligence department, the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), which is mandated to guard India-Bangladesh border," reads the BSF statement.

The BSF troops monitored the activities of the smugglers through night cameras and caught them along with four cattle as soon as the two Bangladeshi smugglers started trying to cross the IB along with cattle while swimming in a flooded river.

The apprehended Bangladeshi cattle smugglers revealed in the initial interrogation their names as Arif Sheikh, and Matin. Arif and Matin belong to Parchoka and Barorusa villages in Bangladesh respectively.



"They (smugglers) revealed that on September 8 they illegally came to India from Bangladesh through the river and reached Arjunpur via Indian village Haldarpara and met with Indian smugglers named Hussain and Ahsan Ali of Arjunpur," the BSF said.

BSF said, four cattle were given to Arif and Maatin from Arjunpur village and those were to be handed over to Bangladeshi smugglers Rubel, a resident of Thuthapara, and Masood, resident of Manahorpur, two cattle each separately.

"In return, they were to get Bangla Taka of Rs 20,000 each," said the BSF.

"But before crossing the International Boundary line, they were apprehended along with the cattle," said the paramilitary force.

Bangladeshi smugglers apprehended by the BSF have been handed over to Shamsherganj police station along with cattle for legal action. (ANI)

