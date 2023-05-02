BSF neutralizes 2 Pak intruders near International Border in Rajasthan

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) has neutralized two Pakistani intruders near International Border in Rajasthan and seized three packets of suspected contraband (heroin) from their possession, the force said on Tuesday.

BSF's personnel deputed in its 13 Battalion shot these intruders while they were on patrolling duty on Monday night close to the border about 10 km north of Munabao village in Rajasthan, read a BSF statement.

"On May 1, 2023, a patrol party of 13 Bn BSF shot two Pak intruders and recovered three packets of suspected contraband item from their possession, close to border about 10 kms north of Munabao," said the BSF in a statement.



The border guarding force said its personnel on patrolling duty observed some suspicious movement near the border security fence on the international border at about 9 pm on Monday.

"The operational party immediately took their positions and challenged the intruders but they did not pay any heed and moved close to the border security fence to negotiate it," said the BSF, which is mandated to guard the 3,323 km India-Pakistan border.

In order to prevent them from crossing the fence and in self-defence, the force said, the BSF party fired upon the intruders.

"After some time, the BSF party searched the area and recovered two dead bodies of Pak intruders and three packets of suspected drugs/heroin from their possession." (ANI)

