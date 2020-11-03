BSF organises free medical camp in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 3 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) organised a free medical camp under their civic action plan on Monday in the Poonch district's Basoni area.

A large number of local residents came here along with their children and senior citizens.

Besides medical check-up, medicines were also provided to the people. Locals lauded BSF for organising a medical camp in the area after a long time.

Speaking to ANI, Rosiyat a resident said, “I have come along with my parents and the doctors here are providing with proper medical advice and good medicines. I would like to thank BSF for this."

Another resident, Gushad Khan said, "People are being treated here by the doctors and I am really happy that a medical camp has been organised here by BSF for the people of this region.” (ANI)