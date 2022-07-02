BSF organises free medical camp in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 2 (ANI): The Border Security Force organised a free medical camp in the Balakot sector of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, informed officials on Saturday.

Various physicians, gynaecologists and paediatricians were present in the camp to attend patients.

The locals attended the camp in huge numbers and lauded the move.



"BSF medical camp is welcome, we are thankful. Kids and old people both needed this, they've come out in huge numbers," said a local.



The attendees were provided with free medicines and treatment.



"We have physicians, and gynaecologists and I myself am a paediatrician. BSF has provided free medicines to all patients as well," said Dr Sayeed Mudassar.



Earlier, BSF organized a medical camp cum community outreach programme in the Kupwara region.

Under the Government of India's initiative to celebrate and commemorate the 75th year of Independence i.e. 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', 172 Battalion of BSF organised a mega medical camp and community outreach programme on May 28, 2022, at Government Higher Secondary School at the Keran village in Kupwara district. (ANI)

