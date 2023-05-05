BSF organizes free medical camps for residents near India-Bangladesh border

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Aimed at strengthening trust, cooperation, and mutual coordination, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday organized a free medical camp for residents of border areas in West Bengal's Nadia district.

The troops of Border Out Post Mahendra, eighth Battalion under South Bengal Frontier organized the free medical camp.

About 150 people from villages Bagula, Fatepur, and its surrounding areas took advantage of the camp where the team of doctors examined them free of cost and provided medicines, the BSF said.



"The jawans also created awareness among the people who came to the camp about cleanliness.

The villagers showed a lot of enthusiasm for this medical camp and expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Border Security Force for their efforts."

The Commanding Officer of the eighth Battalion stated that the main objective of organizing this program is to strengthen trust, cooperation, and mutual coordination towards the BSF in the hearts of border residents, which is essential for ensuring national security. (ANI)

