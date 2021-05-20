BSF personnel injured in firing by miscreants in WB's Cooch Behar along Bangladesh border

Cooch Behar (West Bengal) [India], May 20 (ANI): A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel sustained a bullet injury in firing by transborder miscreants at BOP (border outpost) Putibaromasia, in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal on Wednesday.

As per an official statement the BSF, the injured personnel is admitted to Maharaja Jitendra Narayan Medical College and Hospital, and his condition is stable.

"On May 19, at about 6.45 pm, BSF troops deployed in the area of BOP Putiabaromasia, Cooch Behar district, West Bengal observed suspicious movement of around 10-15 Indian miscreants along with six to seven cattle heads moving towards International Boundary Border Fence (IBBF)," BSF said.



It said that at the same time four to five Bangladeshi miscreants also came near the brder.

"BSF troops rushed towards the place and challenged them to stop and lobbed a chilly grenade towards Indian side miscreants. But the miscreants did not heed the warning and instead fired four to five rounds on BSF personnel from a distance of 20 -30 meters," it added.

The statement informed that one of the BSF personnel sustained a bullet injury on his right ankle. In retaliation BSF troops fired one shot from Pump Action Gun upon which miscreants fled away to their respective sides. (ANI)

