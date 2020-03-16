Kanker (Chhattisgarh) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Monday was injured after Naxals triggered an Improvised Explosion Device (IED) explosion during a gunbattle with Naxalites in Partapur area of Kanker district.

The injured BSF personnel has been admitted to a government hospital for further treatment.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)








