Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at Hussainiwala border in Ferozepur spotted a drone entering from Pakistan's side on Monday night, sources said.
A search operation regarding the same is on, sources shared.
"BSF personnel at Hussainiwala border post in Ferozepur spotted a drone on Monday night entered from Pakistan's side to India's side. A search operation is on after BSF informed Punjab police. The local police are investigating the matter," they said.
Further details are currently awaited. (ANI)
BSF personnel spot drone enters from Pak side at Hussainiwala border in Ferozepur
ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 13:31 IST
