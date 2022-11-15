BSF reaches Mizoram for rescue operation with NDRF, Police in Stone Quarry Collapse mishap

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): A team of Border Security Force (BSF) has also engaged in rescuing trapped labourers after a stone quarry collapsed in Mizoram's Hnahthial district on Monday afternoon, a statement issued by BSF stated on Tuesday.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the state police were already carrying the rescue operation at the site in Maudarh village of Mizoram's Hnahthial district on Monday afternoon.

Eight bodies have been recovered so far, while twelve more workers are still feared trapped.

In a statement issued here today, BSF informed that on Monday at around 2.40 pm, a massive earthslide happened after quarry blast in a stone quarry at Maudarh in Hnahthial district, approximately 35 km from Lunglei.

On learning about the collapse of stone quarry at Maudarh and further telephonic requisition for assistance from Mizoram Police, a BSF rescue team was immediately despatched and arrived as first response unit.



Eight bodies have been recovered so far. Efforts are on to retrieve remaining missing persons with assistance from national disaster response force (NDRF) teams, it added.

Out of 12 feared trapped workers, four are ABCI Infrastructure's employees and eight are contractor's employees.

The teams of the NDRF and the police personnel were already on the job to rescue trapped labourers. The medical teams have also rushed to the spot to provide immediate medical assistance.

According to the district administration, NDRF team comprising two officers and 13 staff reached the spot on Tuesday morning. The search operation is on.

Saizikpuii, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Hnahthial district told ANI that the dead bodies would be carried for post-mortem examination after the identification of the bodies is done.

Saizikpuii earlier informed ANI, "As many as 15-20 labourers are feared trapped after a stone quarry collapsed in Mizoram's Hnahthial district." (ANI)

