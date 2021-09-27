BSF recovers huge cache of arms, narcotics, fake currency from international border in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 27 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition, narcotics and fake currency from the international border in the Akhnoor area of the Jammu region.

SPS Sandhu, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and PRO BSF, Jammu informed that acting on a specific input, a search operation was conducted near the international border in Akhnoor Area.



During a search operation, a bag was found hidden in thick Sarkanda grass. On opening the bag, four pistols, 100 round bullets, a packet containing narcotics (likely Heroin) weighing about one kilogram along with FICN worth Rs 2,75,000 were also found inside it.

He added that the consignment was likely to be delivered to the anti-national elements (ANE) of the area, but BSF foiled their nefarious attempts by seizing the consignment.

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

