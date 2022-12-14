BSF recovers narcotics packet near India-Pak border in Punjab's Ferozepur

Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], December 13 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday recovered a packet containing narcotics near the International Border in Ferozepur.



"Border Security Force troops, carrying out area domination patrol ahead of the border fence on specific information, observed a suspicious packet planted in the soil on Dhusi bandh near Dona Telu Mal village in Ferozepur district," said the BSF statement.

"Further, on the opening of the packet, troops recovered a packet of narcotics suspected to be Heroin (Gross wt - 960 gms) wrapped in yellow polythene," added the statement. (ANI)

