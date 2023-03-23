BSF recovers over 3 kgs of drugs dropped by drone from Pakistan in Amritsar

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 22 (ANI): Officials of the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered over three kgs of drugs, dropped from a Pakistani drone, during a search operation from the border area of Amritsar, officials said on Wednesday.

"Field intelligence was gathered by NCB Chandigarh that a drone from Pakistan had dropped contraband in the Ajnala sector which smugglers are trying to retrieve. Based on specific input of NCB, a joint search ops was carried out with BSF at BOP D S Pura," BSF said in a press note, adding that during the search total of 3.040 kg suspect Heroin was recovered from the field.

Further information is awaited.



Earlier in February, BSF had foiled a smuggling bid and recovered approximately 2 kg of heroin in the village Dalla Rajput in Punjab's Amritsar District.

Acting on a tip-off, on February 16 at 1:30 pm, BSF troops carried out an area domination patrol near the village of Dalla Rajpur in Amritsar when they observed one packet of the suspicious item lying in a paddy field.

"During the search, the force said, two packets of narcotic items suspected to be heroin weighing approximately 2 kg have been recovered by BSF Troops wrapped in a white cloth," BSF had said. (ANI)

