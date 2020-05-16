BSF reports 16 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Border Security Force (BSF) in the last 24 hours, as per information provided by the BSF.

All the patients are undergoing treatment at designated COVID-19 healthcare hospitals. Most of the patients are asymptomatic, said BSF.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases across the country is currently at 85,940, including 53,035 active cases.

Till now, 30,152 people have either been cured or discharged, while 2,752 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

