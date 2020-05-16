New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Border Security Force (BSF) in the last 24 hours, as per information provided by the BSF.
All the patients are undergoing treatment at designated COVID-19 healthcare hospitals. Most of the patients are asymptomatic, said BSF.
According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases across the country is currently at 85,940, including 53,035 active cases.
Till now, 30,152 people have either been cured or discharged, while 2,752 deaths have been reported. (ANI)
BSF reports 16 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
ANI | Updated: May 16, 2020 16:11 IST
New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Border Security Force (BSF) in the last 24 hours, as per information provided by the BSF.