BSF reports 68 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) has reported 68 new COVID-19 cases and 48 recoveries in the last 24 hours on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the force to 2,093.



The total number of positive cases includes 1,060 recovered cases and 1,024 active cases.



Meanwhile, 35 personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.



According to the official data, a total of 356 personnel have been recovered from the disease and there are 348 active cases as of now.



India's COVID-19 tally has reached 9,36,181 as 29,429 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)

