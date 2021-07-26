BSF rescues Army troops from drowning in Creek area in Bhuj

Bhuj (Gujarat) [India], July 26 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) has saved the lives of six Army troops from drowning in the general area of Kori Creek in Bhuj when they were conducting routine familiarisation exercise, the force said on Monday.

"Due to rough sea, all of a sudden one of the Army boats with six Army personnel on board capsized in creek waters on July 25 (Sunday) and the personnel started drowning," said the BSF.

"A creek domination patrol party of BSF in the nearby area observed the mishap and immediately rushed to the place of incident and along with other Army troops rescued six army personnel," said the BSF.



BSF speed boats were immediately pressed into action and evacuated the Army personnel to Lakki Nalla and handed over them to the Army ambulance.

"Prompt and swift action by BSF creek area domination patrol saved the precious lives of six Indian Army personnel and prevented a major disaster," said the BSF.

IG BSF Gujarat frontier appreciated prompt life-saving efforts of BSF troops and announced a cash reward of Rs 2,000 to Inspector Sandeep, patrol party Commander and Rs 1,000 each to the remaining seven members of the rescue team. (ANI)

