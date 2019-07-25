BSF rescues cattle being smuggled to Bangladesh

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 25 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) said it rescued 365 cattle being smuggled to Bangladesh on the intervening night of July 24-25 from different locations of border districts of Malda, Murshidabad, 24 Parganas North, and Nadia.

According to BSF, the total value of cattle seized is worth Rs. 20,08,883.

According to BSF, the smugglers used to dropping the cattle in river drifting towards Bangladesh with socket bomb tied on their necks so that any attempt to rescue them would result in blast injuring rescuers.

"On 25th July, 2019 in the early morning, the cattle were noticed floating in the tributary of river Ganga in the area of Border Out Post (BOP) Harudanga on which socket bomb were tied with aim to injure the BSF troops when they try to retrieve them from the river," according to a media release by BSF.

The matter has been reported to the local police for disposal of cattle and further investigation, BSF said. (ANI)

