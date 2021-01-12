BSF rolls out 'Maitri Cycle Rally' to commemorate Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth anniversary

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], January 12 (ANI): Border Security Force of India is organising a Maitri (friendship) cycle rally to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for his birth anniversary on March 17 and for "better relations across the border".

The 4,097kilometre long, 66-day bicycle rally was flagged off on January 10 at the Panitor border outpost near Basirhat in North 24-Parganas by former Army Chief General Shankar Rai Chaudhary in the presence of other dignitaries including senior officers of Border Security Forces and Border Guard Bangladesh.

The rally is being organised to strengthening the bond of friendship between the two countries, a BSF official said.



For 66 days, the 13 BSF jawans will cycle along border roads of Bengal, Assam, Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya before ending the journey at Silkore border outpost in Mizoram on March 17 to coincide with the birth anniversary of Rahman, said North Bengal Frontier Inspector General Sunil Kumar.

The frontier covers around 936 kilometres long Indo-Bangladesh borders, of which 624 kilometres are fenced. The 55-kilometre areas of the border are riverine, a BSF official said.

Kumar said the necessary restrictions and watch had been kept within the force to prevent any illegal activities.

"The necessary departmental steps would be taken if anyone is found with unscrupulous activities. There is also the provision of a court-martial," he added.

Rahman was the first President and later the Prime Minister of Bangladesh. He was assassinated on August 15, 1975. Rahman is known as the "Father of the Nation" or simply "Mujib" in Bangladesh. (ANI)

