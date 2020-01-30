Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], Jan 30: The Border Security Force (BSF) seized fake Bangladeshi currency and arrested one smuggler in Fulbari area of Jalpaiguri district on Thursday.
The seized currency has a face value of Rs 4,98,000.
Acting on specific information, the BSF officials raided Fulbari area of Jalpaiguri district. (ANI)
BSF seized fake Bangladeshi currency; arrested smuggler in WB
ANI | Updated: Jan 30, 2020 22:20 IST
Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], Jan 30: The Border Security Force (BSF) seized fake Bangladeshi currency and arrested one smuggler in Fulbari area of Jalpaiguri district on Thursday.