Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], Jan 17 (ANI): A team of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday seized 22 packets of heroin from Chauntra post in Gurdaspur.
The BSF has also seized 1 pistol and several bullets from the spot. The smugglers, however, managed to escape.
A search operation is underway. (ANI)
BSF seizes 22 packets of heroin in Punjab's Gurdaspur
ANI | Updated: Jan 17, 2020 08:31 IST
