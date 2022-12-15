BSF seizes 2.6 kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab, 1 apprehended

Fazilka (Punjab) [India], December 15 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) recovered one packet of contraband suspected to be heroin weighing around 2.6 kg, dropped by a Pakistani drone in the Fazilka district of Punjab and apprehended one civilian in this regard, the security forces said on Thursday.

According to the BSF Punjab Frontier, the troops on the intervening night of December 14 and 15, during the search, one packet suspected to be of heroin was recovered near village Barike.

"On the intervening night of 14/15 Dec 2022, vigilant BSF tps @BSF_Punjab Ftr intercepted consignment dropped by a Pakistani drone in Distt Fazilka. During search, BSF recovered 1pkt suspected to be #Heroin (appx 2.650kg) from Indian territory near Village- Barike, Distt- Fazilka," BSF Punjab Frontier said in a tweet.

"One civilian is also apprehended in this regard," it added.

The search of the area is in progress. (ANI)