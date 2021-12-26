BSF seizes 40.64 kgs of heroin in Punjab's Ferozepur

Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], December 26 (ANI): Troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) in two separate incidents on Saturday seized 28 packets weighed approximately 40.64 kgs of contraband suspected to be heroin in Punjab's Ferozepur sector.

According to BSF, On December 26, a search operation was carried out near border fencing in the area of responsibility of the Ferozepur Sector and 22 packets of contraband items suspected to be heroin weighed approximately 34.34 Kgs tied inside two pieces of cloth were recovered.

"In another instance also, alert troops heard the sound of something falling on the ground in the area of responsibility of Ferozepur Sector and during the search of the area 6 packets of contraband item suspected to be heroin weighed approximately 6.30 Kgs were recovered," BSF said in a statement.



"Vigilant BSF troops, despite adverse climatic conditions, once again foiled the nefarious attempts of Anti-national elements to smuggle contrabands. BSF is committed to fighting against drugs," it added.

Earlier, BSF seized 11 packets of contraband suspected to be heroin in Punjab's Ferozepur sector.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had earlier this month said that the state government has started action against those who have spread drugs in Punjab.

Speaking to the media in Ludhiana, Channi said, "We have started action against those who have spread drugs in Punjab." (ANI)

