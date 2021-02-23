BSF seizes explosives from Maoist hideout at Andhra-Odisha Border

Andhra Pradesh/Odisha [India], February 23 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday seized explosives suspected to have stored by Maoists at Huntalguda in Chitrakonda Swabhiman forest area on Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB), intelligence sources said.



BSF personnel carried out the landmine strikes and recovered a bag hidden by Maoists near Kadalibandha village in the Chitrakonda Black Huntal Guda forest area.

The BSF seized two pressure mines and a tiffin bomb among other items from the recovered bag following which a BSF bomb disposal team arrived at the site and detonated the bomb, sources said.

Over the past few days, the BSF has been very active in thwarting Maoist attacks in the Swabhiman area, they added. (ANI)

