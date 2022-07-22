BSF seizes gold worth Rs 21.22 Crore along India-Bangladesh Border

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], July 22 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday seized 41.49 Kgs of gold worth Rs. 21.22 Crore, which is the biggest single seizure of Gold along the India-Bangladesh Border till now, said the BSF on Friday.

BSF seized five bags comprising of 321 gold biscuits, four gold bars, one gold coin and one wooden country-made boat. Besides, they recovered four mobile phones, packing material and Bangladeshi newspapers. The Gold is stated to be 24 carat, added BSF.

This is the biggest single seizure of Gold by any Indian Law Enforcement Agency along the India-Bangladesh Border, as claimed by the BSF.



On Thursday, BSF received specific intelligence inputs of cross-border movement of smugglers in the area of responsibility of Border Out Post Gunarmath, 158 Battalion BSF, District- North 24 Parganas.

The troops of Border Out Post Gunarmath, 158 Battalion BSF, Sector Kolkata, South Bengal Frontier laid an ambush in the target area of the International Border along Ichhamati River near village Gunarmath.

At around 6:30 PM, the ambush party witnessed the movement of about 7-8 suspected smugglers crossing the international border by a wooden country made boat over Ichhamati River and entering inside the Indian territory with some bags. (ANI)

