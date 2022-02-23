BSF seizes large quantity of dry pea smuggled from Bangladesh in Megalaya's West Jaintia Hills

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 22 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday seized seven vehicles loaded with huge quantities of dry pea worth more than Rs 50 lakh in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district being illegally smuggled from Bangladesh.

According to an official statement, troops of 97 battalion of BSF under Meghalaya Frontier seized the consignment worth more than Rs 50 lakh which was accumulated on the Indian side of the border taking benefit of darkness and dense vegetation.



"Seven drivers were found on the spot, facilitating such an illicit act, were also detained by BSF and were handed over to Umkiang police station of West Jaintia Hills for further disposal," said a BSF officer.

The surge in 'dry pea' smuggling from Bangladesh to India has been a worrying issue since 2019, informed the officer.

"BSF had seized more than 1300 ton of dry pea amounting Rs 12 crore in last three years and handed over the seized dry pea to local Customs office," reads the official statement. (ANI)

