BSF seizes narcotics, contrabands worth Rs 24.23 Lakhs in Tripura

Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 11 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) troops deployed on Indo-Bangladesh border seized narcotics and contrabands worth Rs 24.23 Lakhs in the wee hours of Saturday.

"During wee hours of July 11, acting on specific BSF intelligence input, special ambush party of border outpost Dimatoli under South Tripura district observed suspicious movement of some miscreants in the close vicinity of IBB fence. On being challenged by the BSF party, the miscreants fled away from the spot towards the India side taking advantage of darkness and undulating ground," read a release from BSF.

"During a thorough search of the area, BSF party recovered and seized 1 polythene bag containing 4,500 Yaba tablets worth Rs 22,50,000," it added.

"BSF troops also succeeded in seizing 540 bottles Phensedyl valued at Rs 91,633 and other contraband items worth Rs 82,290," read the release.

The total value of the seizure hence amounted to Rs 24,23,923. (ANI)

