BSF seizes over 9 kg heroin hidden in 764 soap cases in Assam; one held

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday seized 9.477 kg heroin worth Rs 47.4 crore from a truck in Assam's Karimganj district in a joint operation carried out along with the police.

The drug was filled in 764 soap cases and hidden in a cavity made in the ceiling of the truck cabin.

The raid was carried out by the BSF's 7th Battalion of Mizoram and Cachar Frontier along with Karimganj Police.



The raiding team intercepted the truck bearing registration number AS-11- BC-7975 near New Karimganj Railway Station at 1 am, BSF said in a statement.

"The joint team searched the truck and recovered 764 numbers of soap cases filled with suspected heroin from a cavity made in the ceiling of the truck cabin," the statement said.

The seized items are under the custody of Karimganj Police. The truck driver has also been taken into custody.

The raid was part of BSF's drive against narcotics. It was based on specific information regarding the illegal transportation of narcotics (suspected to be heroin) from Mizoram towards Tripura via Karimganj in a truck. (ANI)

