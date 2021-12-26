BSF seizes packets of heroin in Punjab's Ferozepur

Firozepur (Punjab) [India], December 26 (ANI): Troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) seized 11 packets of contraband suspected to be heroin in Punjab's Firozepur sector, according to BSF.

The seized packets weighed approximately 10.85 kgs.



"Nefarious attempt of Smugglers to smuggle Heroin was thwarted by alert BSF troops in Firozepur," the BSF Punjab frontier tweeted on Saturday.

Earlier this month, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that the state government has started action against those who have spread drugs in Punjab.

Speaking to the media in Ludhiana, Channi said, "We have started action against those who have spread drugs in Punjab." (ANI)

