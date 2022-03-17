BSF seizes two Pakistani fishing boats in Gujarat's Bhuj

Bhuj (Gujarat) [India], March 17 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) seized two Pakistani boats in the Sir Creek area in Gujarat's Bhuj on Wednesday.

The BSF in an official statement issued on Wednesday said, "Movement of two Pakistani fishing boats and four-five Pakistani fishermen was observed by the troops of BSF Bhuj while patrolling in the Sir Creek area."

The troops immediately rushed to the spot after crossing swamps and brooks on foot, the statement added.



"The Pakistani fishermen on observing the BSF troops coming towards them fled into the Pakistani territory taking advantage of marshy terrain. The BSF troops chased them and seized two Pakistani fishing boats, 1.5 kilometers inside the Indian territory," said the BSF.



"The seized boats were thoroughly searched but nothing suspicious has been recovered from the boat except for fishing nets and fishing equipment. A thorough search of the area has been launched and nothing suspicious recovered from the area as yet," it added. (ANI)

