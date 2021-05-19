BSF sets up 20 oxygen bed facility to mitigate COVID surge

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Amid the unprecedented surge in COVID cases, the Border Security Force (BSF) has upgraded its facility by setting up 20 oxygen beds on Wednesday. 10 of these beds are at COVID Care Centre, Chhawla and the other 10 beds are at COVID Care Centre, Tigri.



These facilities were set up by the BSF to treat their personnel; serving and retired, along with their families who require treatment and rehabilitation, without burdening the already overstretched medical facilities.



"All the 20 beds at the two facilities are connected with oxygen and multi-para monitors. One bed each at CCC Tigri, as well as Chhawla, is attached with a bi-pap machine and two each have ventilators," an official statement read.

Apart from this, CCC Chhawla also has 30 standalone oxygen beds. On the same line, CCC Tigri has 10 standalone oxygen beds. There are a total of 60 oxygenated beds to manage the seriously ill patients of the force and their dependent family members, including retirees. "We are also in the process of setting up two mini oxygen plants in aforesaid locations for ensuring a seamless supply of oxygen to the patients," it added.



This new Chhawla facility is an addition to the already available facility; 182 bedded CCC at Training Centre at 25 Bn, Chhawla Camp.



There are a number of COVID Care Centres (level-l facility) functioning under various BSF command formations. Besides these, eight 50-bedded Composite Hospitals and two 100-bedded hospitals have also been designated as level-II Dedicated COVID Health Centres.



The BSF has set up Multiple Quarantine Centres, more than 900 presently, and COVID testing facilities for BSF troops at the BOPs and those deployed for law and order and other related duties with the field units.



To further contain and prevent the spread of COVID infections, 49 vaccination centres have also been established at various locations of BSF.



Additionally, a 24X7 Helpline has been made functional in Delhi for teleconsultation with doctors, and to provide necessary medical guidance to fight the menace.



The BSF formations and Battalions at different locations have also been very prompt and diligent in providing necessary help and aids to the needy population living on the border, or nearby BSF camps and establishments. These people have been provided with rations, food packets, sanitisers, soaps, masks, medicines and other medical aids.



Various comprehensive COVID-19 awareness programs were initiated by BSF for community awareness at all levels through social media, banners, pamphlets, public announcement systems and with the help of local public representatives and eminent people.

BSF also became a part of Jan Andolan of COVID-19 Awareness programs, initiated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and monitored by the Ministry of Home Affairs at the national level.



In the process of performing mandated duties, several BSF troops were also infected by this deadly virus. Those who recovered from COVID also donated their convalescent plasma at different locations of the country, saving precious lives.



As per the official statement, so far, 20,730 BSF personnel have been infected by this virus, and 19,094 have recovered, setting the recovery rate at 92.1 per cent. As of May 18, BSF has only 1,551 active cases with 2,19,225 personnel vaccinated with 1st dose and 1,78,060 personnel vaccinated with second dose. (ANI)