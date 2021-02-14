BSF shoots dead Pak intruder, recovers 14 heroin packets

Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], February 14 (ANI): A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, said BSF on Saturday, adding that they recovered 14 packets of heroin and ammunition.



BSF troops detected suspicious movement ahead of the border fence in Indian territory and shot dead the intruder. They recovered 14 packets of heroin, one pistol magazine, six rounds and two mobile phones, according to a tweet by the BSF, Punjab Frontier.

The BSF said they had conducted a joint operation with the Narcotics Control Bureau and foiled the attempt of the intruder who was found with drugs. (ANI)

